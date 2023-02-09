Valentine's Day is Tuesday, which means it’s appropriate to celebrate with a romantic dinner any night from this weekend through next weekend.

So even if you can't nab a reservation for Tuesday night, you've got ample other days to try. We've got you covered with recommendations from you all for the city's most romantic restaurants.

Bacchus: The dim lighting, the plates of delicious pasta, the intimate dining room — everything about this Fan District restaurant screams romance.

Chez Foushee: This downtown restaurant is doing special Candlelit Evenings Feb. 11, 14 and 18 with candle-mood lighting and a pianist on those nights. A small bouquet of flowers can be added to your table (and to take home) for $16.50.

Laura Lee's: It's the curved booths and delicious food that makes this South Richmond restaurant a go-to date-night spot for reader Allison B.

L'Opossum: From the menu descriptions to stained-glass and crocheted phalluses (or is it phalli?), this Oregon Hill restaurant is all top-notch food and sexual innuendo. Start with the Vegan Orgy, feast on the Swank Bank and sip the French Tickler.

The Hill Cafe: Sometimes the most romantic restaurant is simply your neighborhood fave, says reader Gerald B. And this Church Hill stalwart is a perennial neighborhood best.

The Melting Pot: Melted cheese and chocolate, plus shared dipping, might be the most romantic meal ever. This Henrico fondue joint is celebrating V. Day through the 18th, including optional add-ons like rose petals on the table, balloons and flowers.

Waffle House: Yes, Waffle House. Each year, a few locations go all out with Valentine's Day-themed decor, plus white tablecloths, candles and flowers on each table.

They even take reservations. This year, the Colonial Heights location is the closest one. Ask for Crystal.

This is just a sampler of some of Richmond's most romantic restaurants. As reader Gerald B. reminds us, the most romantic spot is wherever you are with the one you love.