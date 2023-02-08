Utah-based nonprofit set to open $140M insulin plant in Petersburg

Petersburg is at the center of a nonprofit’s push to lower sky-high insulin costs.

What’s happening: Utah-based Civica Rx is in the final stages of building a $140 million insulin production plant in the city. It’s currently staffing up the facility and expects to begin retail sales in 2024, per Richmond BizSense.

Why it matters: Insulin is a lifesaving drug, but has become unaffordable for many patients, even with insurance.

Civica Rx has pledged to sell the three most common types of insulin for just $30 a vial, a huge markdown from the more than $300-a-vial retail price patients face now.

What they’re saying: “I think it’s going to be transformative,” Aaron Kowalski, CEO of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, told the Times-Dispatch.

The foundation contributed $6 million to Civica’s insulin initiative.

Details: Civica was formed in 2018 by a consortium of hospitals and philanthropic groups, and both HCA and VCU Health have signed on as partners.

The company plans to produce generic versions of the three most popular types of insulin: Lantus, Humalog and Novolog.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 90 million vials and 50 million pre-filled pens a year.

The intrigue: Civica chose Petersburg in part because of its partnership with Richmond-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Phlow Corporation, Civica’s senior vice president Allan Coukell said during a panel last week.

Phlow was the beneficiary of a massive Trump-era contract to manufacture cheap generic drugs in the U.S. and has fallen under industry scrutiny for missing production deadlines.

The company, which plans to sell raw materials to Civica, contributed $100 million to help fund Civica’s manufacturing facility.

What’s next: Civica announced last September that it’s also planning to open a 55,000-square-foot lab in Chesterfield at the Meadowville Technology Park.