New Hardywood disc golf spot is already one of Richmond's best

Hardywood West Creek may not have its in-house restaurant up and running yet, but the Goochland brewery did add 24 acres to its site last year — and a brand new disc golf course.

What's happening: Hardywood Disc Golf Course opened in late October and is already tied for second as the best disc golf course in Richmond, according to UDisc, an app devoted to the sport.

It's the eighth course in the Richmond area.

How it works: Hardywood Disc Golf Course is open Tuesday-Sunday and costs just $2 per round or $3 for the whole day.

Reservations can be made online, and discs are available for rent if you forget your own.

Drinking Hardywood brews along the course is encouraged, but not required.

While it sometimes seems like pickleball is the only young sport anyone talks about, disc golf has been around just as long and also saw a huge surge in popularity during the pandemic, the New York Times reported last year.