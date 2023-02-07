Richmond restaurant soft opening: Torchy's Tacos in Carytown

The Brushfire and the Trailer Park at Torchy's. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Ned here, once again eating food.

What’s happening: Torchy’s Tacos, an Austin-based chain, just opened its first two Richmond locations in Short Pump and Carytown.

The openings drew lines out the door and included an appearance by the chain’s mascot — a creepy-looking devil wearing a diaper whom I am trying very hard not to let influence my opinion of the food.

I checked out the Carytown location last week for lunch.

Of the three tacos I tried, my favorite was the Trailer Park ($5.65), which comes with fried chicken, green chiles, pico, cheese and a poblano sauce on a flour tortilla. The chicken was crispy, and my server did not steer me wrong when he upsold me with a queso add-on.

The Brushfire ($5.20) — jerk chicken, jalapeños, mango and sour cream — was pretty basic but had a nice grilled flavor.

The only real let down was the Democrat ($5.90), a barbacoa taco that came out as a minced, gelatinous mess.

Worth noting: The fresh churros ($5.45) were the best part of my meal.

I got an order to go, and they came out hot and crispy but still just a little gooey inside.

Reality check: I asked my colleague Asher Price at Axios Austin for a read on the chain’s reputation in its hometown.

“Torchy's has become immensely popular, in ways that have earned it some scorn from Austin connoisseurs of traditional taco trucks,” he writes. “But the tacos they sling are undeniably yummy — we like the baja shrimp and the green chile pork — and totally filling.”

The bottom line: Give Torchy’s a shot, and definitely let them upsell you on their delicious queso.