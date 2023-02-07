17 mins ago - Food and Drink
Richmond restaurant soft opening: Torchy's Tacos in Carytown
Ned here, once again eating food.
What’s happening: Torchy’s Tacos, an Austin-based chain, just opened its first two Richmond locations in Short Pump and Carytown.
- The openings drew lines out the door and included an appearance by the chain’s mascot — a creepy-looking devil wearing a diaper whom I am trying very hard not to let influence my opinion of the food.
I checked out the Carytown location last week for lunch.
- Of the three tacos I tried, my favorite was the Trailer Park ($5.65), which comes with fried chicken, green chiles, pico, cheese and a poblano sauce on a flour tortilla. The chicken was crispy, and my server did not steer me wrong when he upsold me with a queso add-on.
- The Brushfire ($5.20) — jerk chicken, jalapeños, mango and sour cream — was pretty basic but had a nice grilled flavor.
- The only real let down was the Democrat ($5.90), a barbacoa taco that came out as a minced, gelatinous mess.
Worth noting: The fresh churros ($5.45) were the best part of my meal.
- I got an order to go, and they came out hot and crispy but still just a little gooey inside.
Reality check: I asked my colleague Asher Price at Axios Austin for a read on the chain’s reputation in its hometown.
- “Torchy's has become immensely popular, in ways that have earned it some scorn from Austin connoisseurs of traditional taco trucks,” he writes. “But the tacos they sling are undeniably yummy — we like the baja shrimp and the green chile pork — and totally filling.”
The bottom line: Give Torchy’s a shot, and definitely let them upsell you on their delicious queso.
- But don’t forget about all the great homegrown options. Soul Taco downtown comes to mind as checking a lot of the same nontraditional boxes, but with more creativity and no creepy devil mascots.
