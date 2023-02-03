This week at the Virginia Capitol: GOP’s trans sports ban

House Republicans are advancing a ban on transgender girls and women competing in K-12 women’s sports.

Why it matters: The legislation is part of a nationwide push in the GOP to roll back transgender rights.

What’s happening: The Virginia bill cleared its first subcommittee on a party-line vote earlier this week.

The bill’s sponsor, Del. Karen Greenhalgh, called it a matter of fairness.

“Today, even the strongest, fastest girls in Virginia must step up to the starting line and know, ‘I can’t win,'” she said, per WRIC.

The other side: Opponents called the measure mean-spirited and a nonissue in Virginia.

“We have had transgender youth living in the commonwealth, and there has been no takeover of women’s sports,” said Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, a Fairfax County Democrat, per the Virginian-Pilot. “I just don’t understand why this conversation continues.”

The big picture: The Virginia High School League already has regulations in place addressing the issue, making decisions on a case-by-case basis.

Since the rules were implemented in 2014, 28 students applied to play on teams aligning with their gender identity and 25 were approved, WRIC reports.

What’s next: The measure is expected to clear the House but unlikely to make it past Democrats in the Senate.

Meanwhile…

🌿 House Republicans look like they’re going to block any effort to legalize retail recreational marijuana sales. (Virginia Mercury)

🤑 A House panel voted down a bill that would have prohibited lawmakers from spending campaign money on personal expenses. (AP)

“I would suggest that donors need to not donate to the people they don’t trust,” said GOP Del. Wren Williams.

⚖️ Lawmakers in the Senate rejected a proposal by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to relieve pressure on the state’s unemployment insurance program by cutting the time applicants have to appeal claims. (AP)