Virginia Democrats poised to block more Youngkin nominees

Another fight over Gov. Youngkin's nominees to key state posts is brewing in the General Assembly.

What’s happening: Senate Democrats signaled this week they might reject Youngkin's pick to lead the Virginia Department of Health and one of his appointees to the UVA Board of Visitors.

Details: Youngkin’s health director, Colin Greene, came under fire last year for his remarks downplaying the impact of racism on public health.

He told the Washington Post at the time that, "If you say 'racism,' you're blaming white people" — remarks that drew public rebuke even from Youngkin.

On the UVA Board of Visitors, Democrats targeted Youngkin's appointment of Bert Ellis, a South Carolina businessman who graduated from the school in '75.

Since then, he has written decrying the school’s "path to wokeness" and reportedly traveled to campus in 2020 with plans to remove a "F--- UVA" sign a student living on the Lawn had posted on her door.

What they’re saying: "I just don’t think a 60-something-year-old man who goes to the grounds with a razor blade of any kind in his pocket intent on taking something off a student's door, I don’t think that's appropriate," Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, said earlier this week, per the Virginia Mercury.

Youngkin’s press secretary, Macaulay Porter, said Youngkin “believes both Dr. Greene and Mr. Ellis are well-qualified for their posts.”

Flashback: Last year Democrats blocked Youngkin's appointment of Trump's former EPA director, Andrew Wheeler, to be his secretary of natural resources.