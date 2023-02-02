Virginia Democrats poised to block more Youngkin nominees
Another fight over Gov. Youngkin's nominees to key state posts is brewing in the General Assembly.
What’s happening: Senate Democrats signaled this week they might reject Youngkin's pick to lead the Virginia Department of Health and one of his appointees to the UVA Board of Visitors.
Details: Youngkin’s health director, Colin Greene, came under fire last year for his remarks downplaying the impact of racism on public health.
- He told the Washington Post at the time that, "If you say 'racism,' you're blaming white people" — remarks that drew public rebuke even from Youngkin.
On the UVA Board of Visitors, Democrats targeted Youngkin's appointment of Bert Ellis, a South Carolina businessman who graduated from the school in '75.
- Since then, he has written decrying the school’s "path to wokeness" and reportedly traveled to campus in 2020 with plans to remove a "F--- UVA" sign a student living on the Lawn had posted on her door.
What they’re saying: "I just don’t think a 60-something-year-old man who goes to the grounds with a razor blade of any kind in his pocket intent on taking something off a student's door, I don’t think that's appropriate," Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, said earlier this week, per the Virginia Mercury.
- Youngkin’s press secretary, Macaulay Porter, said Youngkin “believes both Dr. Greene and Mr. Ellis are well-qualified for their posts.”
Flashback: Last year Democrats blocked Youngkin's appointment of Trump's former EPA director, Andrew Wheeler, to be his secretary of natural resources.
- The standoff prompted Republicans in the House to block a handful of routine appointments by former Gov. Ralph Northam that had not yet been approved.
- Youngkin ended up creating a new post in his administration for Wheeler that did not require General Assembly confirmation.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.