This week at the General Assembly: Campaign finance breakthrough

Virginia lawmakers took their first steps to ban personal spending of campaign funds.

What’s happening: The measure is heading to the Senate floor after years of resistance, per the Associated Press.

Why it matters: Virginia is among a small handful of states that allow candidates to spend money donated by supporters on things like mortgages and country club memberships, the AP writes.

What they’re saying: “Nearly all other states and the federal government prohibit the use of campaign funds by a candidate or their families,” said the bill’s patron, Sen. Jennifer Boysko. “But in Virginia, we still could take our family on a Caribbean cruise if we choose, and I don’t think that’s right.”

What’s next: The measure is now awaiting a full vote before the Senate.

Meanwhile…

⏰ Legislation to adopt year-round daylight saving time failed on the Senate floor amid concerns it would cause too much confusion in surrounding states. (WRIC)

💸 The House passed a $1 billion slate of tax cuts sought by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but lawmakers in the Senate rebuffed the measure the next day. (Washington Post)

🔫 Democrats in the Senate advanced a slate of gun bills, including an assault weapon ban. The measures don’t stand a chance in the GOP-controlled House. (Cardinal News)

🏚 A House panel killed a bill that would have made it easier for local governments to crack down on slumlords. (Times-Dispatch)