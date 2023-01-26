Richmonders' thoughts on crime in their neighborhoods

How people experience crime in Richmond often depends on where they live.

What they're saying: Here's what three Richmonders said this week about crime in their neighborhoods.

Rebecca Hill, downtown business district: “I really haven't experienced any crime being down here. Personally, I feel safe. I have a dog, and I'll take her out in the evening when it’s dark, and I've never had any moments where I feared for myself."

Quiana Knight, Church Hill North: "We hear a lot of gunshots, and it’s really unsettling. They're really close. We don't really go out much. … All our doors are locked three times before we go to sleep."

Courtney Sewell, Manchester: "I moved here a week ago. We were already concerned about crime in this area, and in the first weekend, there were multiple break-ins in our parking garage."