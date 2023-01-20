This week at the Capitol: Ending time changes

A bill to permanently adopt daylight saving time is winning bipartisan support in the Virginia Senate.

What’s happening: Lawmakers say they’re exasperated by the twice annual time changes.

What they’re saying: "I do not understand why we put ourselves through this every year," said Sen. Richard Stuart, a Republican from Stafford County who is sponsoring the measure. "I just thought — I guess because I’m getting older — enough is enough."

Details: After working through some confusion about whether permanent daylight saving time would mean later sunsets year round (it would), the Senate’s General Laws and Technology Committee voted 10-4 to advance the legislation for a vote before the full Senate.

Of note: Even if the measure becomes law in Virginia, Congress would need to act to allow states to adopt year-round daylight saving time.

A measure to do so passed the Senate last year but stalled in the U.S. House.

Meanwhile…

🍄 Republicans in the House voted down a bill to allow medical use of psychedelic mushrooms. (WRIC)

🤑 A Senate panel killed two bills to reform campaign contributions. (Virginia Mercury)

One proposed bill would've capped donations for state political offices at $20,000. Another sought to ban contributions from public utilities companies like Dominion Energy

🚘 Lawmakers are considering legislation to retire a state license plate venerating Robert E. Lee as “The Virginia Gentleman.” (Virginia Mercury)