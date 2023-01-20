Richmond returning to normal — at least with RVA 311 requests

Data: Data: City of Richmond; Chart: Axios Visuals

Richmonders may well be on the road back to normalcy coming out of the pandemic — at least when it comes to 311 requests.

Why it matters: Inquiries for social services jumped 70% for Richmond’s 311 call center and website during the pandemic. While those requests still dominated last year, calls for other services saw a surge.

What's happening: RVA 311 saw 10,172 more calls in 2022 than the previous year. And the biggest increase by category came from the most mundane, non-pandemic things, according to RVA 311 data shared with Axios.

🅿️ Parking

Richmonders lodged 5,224 "requests" about parking tickets — a 95% increase from 2021.

Requests for the parking division to review citations, as in "the meter was broken," accounted for more than half of them, Peter Breil, RVA 311's director, tells Axios.

"Fun fact – photos are taken with every parking citation that is issued. Our agents can review the photos while discussing the ticket with the caller," he says.

🗑 New trash cans

Requests for new trash cans — whether for an extra one or because someone's was broken, stolen or fell in the truck — were up 14% year from year.

And the East End asked for the most of them.

🚗 Car tax

More than 10,000 Richmonders called about their vehicle personal property tax — a 9% increase from 2021.

Breil attributed the increase in calls to the surge in used car values and people buying and selling theirs.

"The bulk of the requests were related to vehicle disposals," he said.

🎨 Graffiti

Complaints about graffiti saw a comeback, too — and the city's 2nd District, which includes the Fan, Museum District and Scott's Addition — made nearly half of them.

Meanwhile, the city's 4th District, south of the river including tree-heavy Forest Hill and Stratford Hills, lodged 67% of leaf vacuum requests.

Yes, but: Richmonders — especially those in need — aren't out of the woods yet. Calls for social services, which includes questions about SNAP benefits and financial help with energy bills, still accounted for the largest share of 311 calls.