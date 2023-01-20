41 mins ago - News

Richmonder Lucy Dacus made the cover of Rolling Stone

Karri Peifer

Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Pfluger on behalf of Rolling Stone

Richmond native Lucy Dacus made the February cover of Rolling Stone in a recreation of the magazine's legendary January 1994 Nirvana cover.

The 27-year-old, who left us for Philly in 2019, appears alongside fellow members of indie band Boygenius, which the magazine calls "the world’s most exciting supergroup."

The band talked to the magazine ahead of the March release of their album, "The Record," about music culture, female friendship and their shared love of reading.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more