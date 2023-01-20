Richmonder Lucy Dacus made the cover of Rolling Stone

Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Pfluger on behalf of Rolling Stone

Richmond native Lucy Dacus made the February cover of Rolling Stone in a recreation of the magazine's legendary January 1994 Nirvana cover.

The 27-year-old, who left us for Philly in 2019, appears alongside fellow members of indie band Boygenius, which the magazine calls "the world’s most exciting supergroup."

The band talked to the magazine ahead of the March release of their album, "The Record," about music culture, female friendship and their shared love of reading.