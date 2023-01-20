41 mins ago - News
Richmonder Lucy Dacus made the cover of Rolling Stone
Richmond native Lucy Dacus made the February cover of Rolling Stone in a recreation of the magazine's legendary January 1994 Nirvana cover.
The 27-year-old, who left us for Philly in 2019, appears alongside fellow members of indie band Boygenius, which the magazine calls "the world’s most exciting supergroup."
The band talked to the magazine ahead of the March release of their album, "The Record," about music culture, female friendship and their shared love of reading.
- "The Record" should go down as one of 2023’s best albums," Rolling Stone writes.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.