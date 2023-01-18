New nonstop flight goes from Richmond to LA in less than 6 hours

RIC to LAX will be Breeze's 10th flight out of Richmond. Photo: Ken Ross/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Breeze Airways is launching nonstop flights between Richmond and LA on May 18.

Why it matters: It'll be the only nonstop flight between the two cities — and adds to the growing list of new direct flight options out of Richmond since the pandemic.

The new service will run every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. It will launch with introductory one-way flights starting at $99 if booked by Jan. 23 for travel by Labor Day.

And according to flybreeze.com, the flight will get you from RIC to LAX in five hours and 40 minutes — two hours quicker than the fastest flight we could find.

Seasonal service from Richmond to Providence, Rhode Island, will resume at the same time with flights starting at $49.