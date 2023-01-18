Youngkin stakes anti-China position

Count Gov. Youngkin among a growing number of anti-China voices in the GOP.

What's happening: In recent weeks, Youngkin has moved to ban TikTok from state devices, called for a prohibition on Chinese companies purchasing farmland and blocked plans to attract an electric battery plant.

Driving the news: The battery plant — a partnership between Ford and a Chinese manufacturer — would have brought 2,500 jobs to a struggling corner of the state, the Times-Dispatch reported this week.

The decision not to compete for the project drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who accused Youngkin of putting politics ahead of jobs.

What they're saying: Youngkin told reporters last week he opposed a deal because Ford would not own the battery manufacturing technology, arguing the car manufacturer would serve as a "front for China," per the Virginia Mercury.

Between the lines: Youngkin appears to be following the lead of fellow Republican governors (and presidential hopefuls) like Florida's Ron DeSantis.