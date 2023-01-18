Residents say A.P. Hill intersection is dangerous

Northside residents are sounding the alarm that the accident-prone intersection at Laburnum and Hermitage has gotten even more confusing since the A.P. Hill statue was removed last month.

Why it matters: The intersection has been one of the top three spots for crashes on city streets every year for the past five years, according to data from the DMV.

What's happening: The city paved over the base where the statue once stood and added pedestrian crosswalks. But there are still no traffic lanes or signals for turns or pedestrian crossings, WTVR reports.

What's left is four intersecting lanes without traffic-calming barriers for turns in front of an elementary school.

Crossing guards for Holton Elementary told WTVR they're worried about students' safety.

What's next: The Department of Public Works is planning a traffic study for summer or fall and told WTVR it is considering banning turns outside of peak hours.