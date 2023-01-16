Richmond lawmakers on the bills they're most excited about in 2023

We caught up with as many Richmond-area lawmakers as we could last week and asked them which legislation they're most excited about this session.

Here's what they said…

🛻 Del. Dawn Adams, a Democrat from Richmond, wants to limit the daily storage fees towing companies can charge and require them to let people retrieve personal items from their vehicles.

📃 Del. Lamont Bagby, a Democrat from Richmond, wants to limit situations in which public universities can withhold transcripts from students. (Not yet filed.)

🍎 Del. Jeff Bourne, a Democrat from Richmond, wants to fully fund public schools per the formula set by the state's standards of quality.

🏡 Del. Betsy Carr, a Democrat from Richmond, wants to amend the state constitution to let local governments offer property tax relief to low-income residents.

📚 Sen. Amanda Chase, a Republican from Chesterfield, wants to require schools to make all instructional materials available to parents in advance for review and create a process for parents to challenge school board decisions in court.

🐕 Del. Mike Cherry, a Republican from Chesterfield, wants to create a fund to cover medical expenses of retired K-9 officers.

📖 Del. Carrie Coyner, a Republican from Chesterfield wants to expand the Virginia Literacy Act to increase support for students in grades four through six.

🩻 Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, a Republican from Henrico, wants to connect digital health records across providers to make it easier to access to lab reports or x-rays regardless of where they were done.

🧑‍🏫 Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, a Democrat from Chesterfield, wants to create an incentive and grant program to get more teachers trained to teach English as a second language.

👶 Sen. Jenn McClellan, a Democrat from Richmond, wants to create a state version of the child tax credit, which would rebate $500 per year.

💵 Del. Delores McQuinn, a Democrat from Henrico, wants to increase the amount of tax-free contributions that can contribute to the state's college savings plan.

⚖️ Sen. Joe Morrissey, a Democrat from Richmond, wants to limit markups and fees local jails can charge inmates for commissary purchases and phone calls.

🩺 Del. Roxann Robinson, a Republican from Chesterfield, wants to make it easier for nurse practitioners to start independent medical practices.

🔫 Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, a Democrat from Henrico, wants to tighten rules surrounding safe storage of guns around minors.