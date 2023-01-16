How NoVa sees Richmond

Visual represntation of NoVa according to Richmonders. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A few months ago, someone posted in the Northern Virginia subreddit about a recent visit to Richmond, declaring it "way cooler than NoVa."

Why it matters: It circulated widely in Richmond because, of course, we love to be loved.

But just as interesting was some of the pushback in the comments from NoVa residents who vehemently disagreed with the premise.

Here are three ways NoVa residents think we suck compared to them.

1. We're a dirty, crime-riddled hell hole.

"Richmond is way too dirty for me to want to live there. There are chicken bones everywhere, people smoking at every corner."

"Yeah it's cheaper but you pay for it in aesthetics and safety. It looks like a southern city — old empty factories, run down buildings, crime."

2. Job salaries are too low and job opportunities are limited.

"If you can work 100% remote you're in good, but if not…"

3. We're segregated, cliquey and have an inferiority complex that makes us insufferable. (But wait … have we shown you the river?)