Try these tasty Richmond soups

Ned here. I've been on a bit of a soup kick lately.

Why it matters: I've developed strong opinions and am now prepared to share them.

In no particular order, here are my three favorite bowls from Richmond-area restaurants.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

French onion soup from Can Can ($13). Easily the least healthy and most expensive option. Possibly also the most delicious.

It’s a total classic, perfectly executed from the rich onion broth to the bubbly cheese melted on top.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Pho from Pho Tay Do ($8.50). I’ll be honest, I’m not sure if Pho Tay Do is any better than any of the other nearby pho restaurants. But the portions are large, and the atmosphere sets it apart.

If you haven’t been, it’s in a converted house decorated with life-size cutouts of smiling people. Be warned: cash only.

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Matzo ball soup from Perly's ($10). A sick day go-to, for sure. But don’t wait until you’re too congested to appreciate this dill-laden masterpiece.

By the way, the 10 bucks is for a massive bowl with two giant matzo balls — definitely a full meal.

Worth noting: I'm still looking for a solid chowder option.