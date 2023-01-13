59 mins ago - Food and Drink

Try these tasty Richmond soups

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a pair of chopsticks holding noodles above a bowl of pho.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Ned here. I've been on a bit of a soup kick lately.

Why it matters: I've developed strong opinions and am now prepared to share them.

  • In no particular order, here are my three favorite bowls from Richmond-area restaurants.
Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

French onion soup from Can Can ($13). Easily the least healthy and most expensive option. Possibly also the most delicious.

  • It’s a total classic, perfectly executed from the rich onion broth to the bubbly cheese melted on top.
Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Pho from Pho Tay Do ($8.50). I’ll be honest, I’m not sure if Pho Tay Do is any better than any of the other nearby pho restaurants. But the portions are large, and the atmosphere sets it apart.

  • If you haven’t been, it’s in a converted house decorated with life-size cutouts of smiling people. Be warned: cash only.
Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Matzo ball soup from Perly's ($10). A sick day go-to, for sure. But don’t wait until you’re too congested to appreciate this dill-laden masterpiece.

  • By the way, the 10 bucks is for a massive bowl with two giant matzo balls — definitely a full meal.

Worth noting: I'm still looking for a solid chowder option.

  • Yellow Umbrella is the best I've tried so far, but it only comes cold in takeaway containers.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more