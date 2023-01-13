Try these tasty Richmond soups
Ned here. I've been on a bit of a soup kick lately.
Why it matters: I've developed strong opinions and am now prepared to share them.
- In no particular order, here are my three favorite bowls from Richmond-area restaurants.
French onion soup from Can Can ($13). Easily the least healthy and most expensive option. Possibly also the most delicious.
- It’s a total classic, perfectly executed from the rich onion broth to the bubbly cheese melted on top.
Pho from Pho Tay Do ($8.50). I’ll be honest, I’m not sure if Pho Tay Do is any better than any of the other nearby pho restaurants. But the portions are large, and the atmosphere sets it apart.
- If you haven’t been, it’s in a converted house decorated with life-size cutouts of smiling people. Be warned: cash only.
Matzo ball soup from Perly's ($10). A sick day go-to, for sure. But don’t wait until you’re too congested to appreciate this dill-laden masterpiece.
- By the way, the 10 bucks is for a massive bowl with two giant matzo balls — definitely a full meal.
Worth noting: I'm still looking for a solid chowder option.
- Yellow Umbrella is the best I've tried so far, but it only comes cold in takeaway containers.
