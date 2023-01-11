Richmond restaurant soft opening: Eazzy Burger

Ned here, back from Eazzy Burger, home of what might be the most highly anticipated hamburger in Richmond's history.

What's happening: The burger collab between ZZQ and Ardent, longtime neighbors in Scott's Addition, opened over the holidays.

Burgers range from $10 to $15. The menu also includes hot dogs and a surprising number of plant-based options.

💭 My thought bubble: I went for the Guthrie Burger ($13), which comes with American cheese, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños and mayo. And I sprung for a side of fries ($5).