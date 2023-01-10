5 free little alternative boxes in Richmond
We've all heard of free little libraries — the boxes where folks can take or leave books — but some fun alternatives are cropping up in Richmond.
🦴 Free little dog treats
Shane Dowler and his partner added one to their house since it backs up to dog-walking destination Forest Hill Park.
- "Good Dog" opened last week at his house at Smithdeal Avenue and 42nd Street.
📼 Free little Blockbuster
Need a DVD or video? There are now four Richmond locations for video trades in repurposed Blockbuster rental drop boxes, of course.
- For an added dose of nostalgia, the Fan District box sits in the front of the former Video Fan spot on Strawberry Street.
🧼 Free little hygiene
Richmond-based nonprofit Feed the Streets RVA opened its first hygiene pantry at 1223 N. 25th St. in Church Hill last summer.
- The box is usually stocked with feminine hygiene products (tampons and maxi pads), plus shampoo, soap and other toiletries.
🌱 Free little seeds
Near Manchester, Springhill Seed Library is open year round, though in winter it's filled with books and canned goods.
- But spring through fall it really comes to life with seeds and live plants in the 200 block of W. 20th Street.
🥫 Free little pantries
Pantries are the OG "free little," usually stocked with canned goods, pasta and other nonperishables open to anyone in need.
- And there are now nearly two dozen free little pantries all over Richmond.
