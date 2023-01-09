COVID spread levels jump in Richmond

It's time to mask up again, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's happening: All of metro Richmond, and most of central Virginia, is experiencing high community spread of COVID-19, according to weekly community levels calculated by the CDC using hospitalization data.

When community spread levels are high, the CDC recommends the use of masks in indoor, public spaces and on public transportation.

Zoom in: COVID-related hospitalizations were up week over week by 11% as of Friday, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.