16 mins ago - COVID
COVID spread levels jump in Richmond
It's time to mask up again, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What's happening: All of metro Richmond, and most of central Virginia, is experiencing high community spread of COVID-19, according to weekly community levels calculated by the CDC using hospitalization data.
When community spread levels are high, the CDC recommends the use of masks in indoor, public spaces and on public transportation.
Zoom in: COVID-related hospitalizations were up week over week by 11% as of Friday, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
- Statewide, the seven-day average of new daily cases was 2,429 last week, up from 2,050 the week before, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
- VDH announced late last year that it will now update cases weekly as opposed to daily.
