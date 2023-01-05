Virginia lawmakers blow off campaign finance study again

They had one job.

What's happening: A state committee tasked with undertaking a comprehensive look at Virginia's notoriously lax campaign finance laws never convened for a single meeting last year, the Virginia Mercury's Graham Moomaw reports.

It's the second year in a row the committee failed to produce a report looking at options for reform — its sole reason for existing.

Why it matters: Virginia's campaign finance laws are unusually permissive, allowing unlimited contributions to politicians, who can spend the money they get on almost anything — be it for campaign or personal use.

The nonprofit Coalition for Integrity ranks Virginia's campaign finance laws among the weakest in the nation.

What they're saying: "I had no idea I was on it," Sen. Lionell Spruill, a Democrat from Chesapeake who co-chairs the committee, told the Mercury.

He says unbeknownst to him, the job came with his chairmanship of the Senate's committee on elections.

People with ideas for reform are still welcome to "bring them to the table," Del. Margaret Ransone, a Republican from Westmoreland who co-chairs the committee with Spruill, told the Mercury.

Catch up fast: Lawmakers created the committee in an attempt to find consensus on what has been a sticky issue.

The General Assembly resolution noted "spiraling campaign costs," with candidates spending more than $1 million in 30 state legislative races in 2019.

The other side: Opponents of reforming Virginia's system argue that an existing requirement that politicians disclose any donations over $100 is enough to guard against ethical lapses.

What's next: When the committee missed its deadline last year, the legislature gave it another year.