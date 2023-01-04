Richmond starts 2023 with more restaurant closures — and a few new spots

Richmond's restaurant scene is starting 2023 with a lot more of 2022, at least when it comes to the rash of closings that dominated much of last year.

🍜 Foo Dog in the Fan closed at the end of the year after eight years in business, as its ownership group EAT Restaurant Partners announced in mid-December.

🍗 Yet Hot Chick, EAT's five-year-old Shockoe Bottom chicken joint, quietly closed with no announcement, just a note on its website.

Both are moving to a food hall the group has in the works in Scott's Addition that should open late this year.

🐉 Meanwhile, Main St. Dragon is in the works for the Foo Dog space. It will have "most of the same menu" as Foo Dog and could open as soon as Friday, according to Facebook posts.

🌯 Chipotle's Manchester location opened right before Christmas at 505 Hull St., diagonally across from Hatch Food Hall.

🐟 Speaking of, 9-month-old Hatch Food Hall lost one if its opening tenants: Odyssey Fish closed last week as the restaurant prepares to reopen it in the former Billie Pie spot at Patterson and Three Chopt.

Four different restaurants will be running popups at Hatch this month in its place.

🎂 Shyndigz is permanently closing its Fan District restaurant at 1903 W. Cary St. as it prepares to open a new market later this year at 1912 W. Cary St.

🌮 Torchy's Tacos' Short Pump location — the first of two in the Richmond area for the Texas-based taco chain — opens Wednesday, Jan. 11.