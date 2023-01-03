Voter breakdown: McClellan dominated everywhere
State Sen. Jenn McClellan swept all eight precincts in last month's firehouse primary, according to a breakdown released by the Democratic Party of Virginia.
Why it matters: The results suggest there wasn't much to state Sen. Joe Morrissey's argument that the party intentionally placed voting locations to hurt his campaign and help McClellan's.
What's happening: Morrissey did best in Petersburg, which he represents in the state Senate and considered his strongest base of support.
- But he still only mustered 35% of the vote to McClellan's 60% in the precinct.
McClellan's best precincts were in Richmond, where she captured 95% of the north-of-the-river location and 93% at the south-of-the-river polling place.
Catch up fast: McClellan, a Democrat from Richmond, will face Republican Leon Benjamin in a special election set for Feb. 21, the winner of which will replace the late Rep. Don McEachin in the U.S. House of Representatives.
