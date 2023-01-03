Voter breakdown: McClellan dominated everywhere

Sen. Tim Kaine and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan during the 4th District Democratic primary. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/Washington Post via Getty Images

State Sen. Jenn McClellan swept all eight precincts in last month's firehouse primary, according to a breakdown released by the Democratic Party of Virginia.

Why it matters: The results suggest there wasn't much to state Sen. Joe Morrissey's argument that the party intentionally placed voting locations to hurt his campaign and help McClellan's.

What's happening: Morrissey did best in Petersburg, which he represents in the state Senate and considered his strongest base of support.

But he still only mustered 35% of the vote to McClellan's 60% in the precinct.

McClellan's best precincts were in Richmond, where she captured 95% of the north-of-the-river location and 93% at the south-of-the-river polling place.

Catch up fast: McClellan, a Democrat from Richmond, will face Republican Leon Benjamin in a special election set for Feb. 21, the winner of which will replace the late Rep. Don McEachin in the U.S. House of Representatives.