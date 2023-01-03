2 hours ago - Politics

Voter breakdown: McClellan dominated everywhere

Ned Oliver
Sen. Tim Kaine and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan speak with media after voting at Diversity Thrift during the 4th District Democratic primary in Richmond, Virginia on December 20, 2022.

Sen. Tim Kaine and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan during the 4th District Democratic primary. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/Washington Post via Getty Images

State Sen. Jenn McClellan swept all eight precincts in last month's firehouse primary, according to a breakdown released by the Democratic Party of Virginia.

Why it matters: The results suggest there wasn't much to state Sen. Joe Morrissey's argument that the party intentionally placed voting locations to hurt his campaign and help McClellan's.

What's happening: Morrissey did best in Petersburg, which he represents in the state Senate and considered his strongest base of support.

  • But he still only mustered 35% of the vote to McClellan's 60% in the precinct.

McClellan's best precincts were in Richmond, where she captured 95% of the north-of-the-river location and 93% at the south-of-the-river polling place.

Catch up fast: McClellan, a Democrat from Richmond, will face Republican Leon Benjamin in a special election set for Feb. 21, the winner of which will replace the late Rep. Don McEachin in the U.S. House of Representatives.

