Check out this monster food tower in Scott's Addition

The Tower of Power at Black Lodge in Scott's Addition is the artery-clogging, bar-food splurge you need in 2023.

What's happening: It's a seafood tower reimagined as two tiers of hot dogs, patty melts, fries and wings.

It costs $110, but easily feeds six people.

💭 Our thought bubble: Sure, seafood is fancier. But who wants to fight over two crab legs and a couple oysters when we could all be gorging ourselves on hot dogs and patty melts?