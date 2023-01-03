2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Check out this monster food tower in Scott's Addition

Ned Oliver

The Tower of Power at Black Lodge. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

The Tower of Power at Black Lodge in Scott's Addition is the artery-clogging, bar-food splurge you need in 2023.

What's happening: It's a seafood tower reimagined as two tiers of hot dogs, patty melts, fries and wings.

  • It costs $110, but easily feeds six people.

💭 Our thought bubble: Sure, seafood is fancier. But who wants to fight over two crab legs and a couple oysters when we could all be gorging ourselves on hot dogs and patty melts?

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more