2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Check out this monster food tower in Scott's Addition
The Tower of Power at Black Lodge in Scott's Addition is the artery-clogging, bar-food splurge you need in 2023.
What's happening: It's a seafood tower reimagined as two tiers of hot dogs, patty melts, fries and wings.
- It costs $110, but easily feeds six people.
💭 Our thought bubble: Sure, seafood is fancier. But who wants to fight over two crab legs and a couple oysters when we could all be gorging ourselves on hot dogs and patty melts?
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.