Richmond's most expensive home sales in 2022
Want more proof that Richmond home prices went bonkers in 2022?
The number of homes that sold for a million dollars or more doubled this year, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Richmond Association of Realtors.
Why it matters: The median single-family home sale price for the year thus far is $375,000.
By the numbers: 408 houses in metro Richmond sold for $1 million or more in 2022 (as of the end of last week).
- In 2021, it was 196.
At 172, Henrico has the most million-dollar-plus sales, followed by …
- Richmond: 148
- Chesterfield: 60
- Hanover: 26
Worth noting: Million-dollar or more homes sales accounted for about 3% of all metro Richmond home sales in 2022.
- At the beginning of the year, around 1.7% of Richmond homes were worth $1 million or more, according to a February report from Redfin.
Zoom in ... Richmond's priciest home sales:
In Henrico: 105 Brookschase Lane sold for $3.6 million in August.
- The 5-bedroom, 12,578-square-foot home has an elevator, four-car garage and a pool. It was listed for $4.2 million, so a steal at $3.6.
- In Richmond: 4300 Sulgrave Road sold for $3.25 million in October.
- The 5-bedroom home is on the "most desirable block" in Windsor Farms and has its own wine cellar, plus a pool and elevator.
In Hanover: 12428 Walnut Hill Drive sold for $2.5 million in October.
- Five bedrooms, of course. Plus 40 acres, a whole guest cottage and a pool.
In Chesterfield: 3120 Winterfield Road sold for $2.2 million in July.
- The 5-bedroom house is on 18-acres and has its own horse barn and saltwater pool.
