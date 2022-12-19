43 mins ago - Real Estate

Richmond's most expensive home sales in 2022

Want more proof that Richmond home prices went bonkers in 2022?

The number of homes that sold for a million dollars or more doubled this year, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Richmond Association of Realtors.

Why it matters: The median single-family home sale price for the year thus far is $375,000.

By the numbers: 408 houses in metro Richmond sold for $1 million or more in 2022 (as of the end of last week).

  • In 2021, it was 196.

At 172, Henrico has the most million-dollar-plus sales, followed by …

  • Richmond: 148
  • Chesterfield: 60
  • Hanover: 26

Worth noting: Million-dollar or more homes sales accounted for about 3% of all metro Richmond home sales in 2022.

  • At the beginning of the year, around 1.7% of Richmond homes were worth $1 million or more, according to a February report from Redfin.

Zoom in ... Richmond's priciest home sales:

In Henrico: 105 Brookschase Lane
105 Brookschase Lane in Henrico. Image courtesy of CVR MLS

In Henrico: 105 Brookschase Lane sold for $3.6 million in August.

  • The 5-bedroom, 12,578-square-foot home has an elevator, four-car garage and a pool. It was listed for $4.2 million, so a steal at $3.6.
In Richmond: 4300 Sulgrave Road
4300 Sulgrave Road in Richmond. Image courtesy of CVR MLS
  • In Richmond: 4300 Sulgrave Road sold for $3.25 million in October.
  • The 5-bedroom home is on the "most desirable block" in Windsor Farms and has its own wine cellar, plus a pool and elevator.
In Hanover: 12428 Walnut Hill Drive
12428 Walnut Hill Drive in Hanover. Image courtesy of CVR MLS

In Hanover: 12428 Walnut Hill Drive sold for $2.5 million in October.

  • Five bedrooms, of course. Plus 40 acres, a whole guest cottage and a pool.
In Chesterfield, 3120 Winterfield Road
3120 Winterfield Road in Chesterfield. Image courtesy of CVR MLS

In Chesterfield: 3120 Winterfield Road sold for $2.2 million in July.

  • The 5-bedroom house is on 18-acres and has its own horse barn and saltwater pool.
