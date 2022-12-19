Amtrak's new look
Brand new passenger trains are coming to Virginia by 2030, according to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.
Why it matters: The fleet's first major upgrade in 50 years is expected to make train service faster and more reliable.
- And the dual diesel-electric powered engines mean no more half-hour delays at D.C.'s Union Station to change locomotives.
What they're saying: "Service from the Commonwealth and destinations from D.C. to Boston will be faster and more enjoyable with Amtrak's new dual-powered locomotives and equipment designed with the passenger in mind," DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, said in a statement.
Details: The new trains feature panoramic windows, upgraded café cars and operate at a top speed of 125mph — though even with planned track upgrades, officials in Virginia say service will still likely peak at 90mph.
