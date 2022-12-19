43 mins ago - News

Amtrak's new look

Ned Oliver

New train, who dis? Image courtesy of Amtrak

Brand new passenger trains are coming to Virginia by 2030, according to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

Why it matters: The fleet's first major upgrade in 50 years is expected to make train service faster and more reliable.

  • And the dual diesel-electric powered engines mean no more half-hour delays at D.C.'s Union Station to change locomotives.
Bigger and sturdier tray tables. Image courtesy of Amtrak

What they're saying: "Service from the Commonwealth and destinations from D.C. to Boston will be faster and more enjoyable with Amtrak's new dual-powered locomotives and equipment designed with the passenger in mind," DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, said in a statement.

Details: The new trains feature panoramic windows, upgraded café cars and operate at a top speed of 125mph — though even with planned track upgrades, officials in Virginia say service will still likely peak at 90mph.

