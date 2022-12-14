Richmond restaurants open on Christmas Day 2022
Looking to dine out on Dec. 25? We've got you covered.
Here are a few spots where you can grab a bite next Sunday.
- Reservations are strongly recommended unless otherwise noted.
🥩 Bookbinder's: Upscale steakhouse in Shockoe Bottom. Open for dinner.
🍕 Bottoms Up: Pizza and more in Shockoe Bottom. Open for dinner.
🍔 Dave & Buster's: American fare and arcade in Short Pump. Open for dinner.
🍛 Lehja: Creative Indian in Short Pump Town Center. Open for dinner.
🥘 The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel: Contemporary American. Open for dinner.
🥢 Peter Chang: Short Pump and Scott's Addition. Open for dinner.
🫶 SB's Lakeside Love Shack: Creative American in Lakeside. Open 9am-2pm.
🍖 Texas de Brazil: Brazilian at Short Pump Town Center. Open for dinner.
🧇 Waffle House: Waffles and more. Open all damn day and night. No reservation needed.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.