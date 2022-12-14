Morrissey upends primary to fill McEachin's seat

Joe Morrissey has entered the chat.

What's happening: With a snap primary suddenly set for next week, the unpredictable state senator announced Tuesday he's running for the Democratic nomination to fill the late Rep. Don McEachin's seat.

He joins fellow state Sen. Jenn McClellan and Del. Lamont Bagby in the race, upending what had been shaping up as a relatively low-key contest.

Why it matters: Morrissey, a disbarred lawyer who has been jailed twice while serving in elected office, is notorious for his bad behavior. But it's rarely seemed to stop him from winning elections.

His victory would be an embarrassment to the Democratic establishment, which he noted himself during his announcement speech would like nothing more than to see him lose.

The big picture: In the state's bright blue 4th Congressional District, which stretches from Richmond to the North Carolina border, whoever wins the nomination is almost certain to win the general election.

Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, is more of a political operator and power broker than a policy wonk.

He's backed by city establishment figures like Mayor Levar Stoney, Del. Delores McQuinn, Sheriff Antoinette Irving and city NAACP President J.J. Minor. And in the Democratic Party's ongoing war over corporate donations, he's firmly on team Dominion.

McClellan, a policy-focused lawmaker who has served nearly two decades in the General Assembly, is hoping the infrastructure from her unsuccessful gubernatorial run last year will give her a leg up.

She boasts an endorsement list heavy on prominent women and leaders from progressive organizations she's helped at the Virginia Capitol by spearheading marquee Democratic legislation on clean energy, abortion rights and voting access.

Morrissey went all in on Petersburg for his announcement, staging the event in front of City Hall while flanked by three councilmen and the mayor, whom Bagby had initially touted as a supporter.

He has angered Democrats by teasing his potential support for new abortion restrictions. But he is also a master of retail politics and drew praise from Petersburg officials for his help securing state money to demolish a blighted hotel.

What's next: With no option for a state-run contest outside the regular election cycle, Democrats have set a party-organized primary for Tuesday next week.

Votes will be cast at five locations around the district, with participation open to anyone registered to vote and willing to sign a form saying they're a Democrat.

What we're hearing: No one's ruling out a Morrissey victory — especially in a three-way contest that could split the vote between his opponents.