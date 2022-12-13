Richmond's most Googled things in 2022

Batting cages and African Pit Vipers topped the list of things trending on Google in Richmond this year.

Driving the news: The tech company just released a roundup of 2022 local trends and "near me" searches by city.

Richmond was the only place in the country where users searched most for "batting cages near me."

African Pit Vipers were the top trending animal this year, presumably because a local was bitten by his pet viper in March.

For context, gas prices, public libraries and N95 masks topped the searches in some other Axios Local cities.

So Richmond, never stop being Richmond — the “hold my beer” city of Google search.

The top "near me" Google searches from Richmond:

⚾ Batting cages.

👗 Prom dresses.

🤑 Gas prices.

🏠 Homeless shelter.

⛽️ Cheapest gas.

🥘 Ethiopian food.

👨‍💻 Remote jobs.

🧘 Pilates.

🥢 Poke bowl.

🎸 Concerts.

🥣 Acai bowls were the top trending recipe in Richmond, and rap was the most-searched music genre. 🎤