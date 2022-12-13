53 mins ago - News
Richmond's most Googled things in 2022
Batting cages and African Pit Vipers topped the list of things trending on Google in Richmond this year.
Driving the news: The tech company just released a roundup of 2022 local trends and "near me" searches by city.
- Richmond was the only place in the country where users searched most for "batting cages near me."
- African Pit Vipers were the top trending animal this year, presumably because a local was bitten by his pet viper in March.
For context, gas prices, public libraries and N95 masks topped the searches in some other Axios Local cities.
- So Richmond, never stop being Richmond — the “hold my beer” city of Google search.
The top "near me" Google searches from Richmond:
- ⚾ Batting cages.
- 👗 Prom dresses.
- 🤑 Gas prices.
- 🏠 Homeless shelter.
- ⛽️ Cheapest gas.
- 🥘 Ethiopian food.
- 👨💻 Remote jobs.
- 🧘 Pilates.
- 🥢 Poke bowl.
- 🎸 Concerts.
🥣 Acai bowls were the top trending recipe in Richmond, and rap was the most-searched music genre. 🎤
