53 mins ago - News

Richmond's most Googled things in 2022

Karri Peifer
Illustration of an internet search bar on fire.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Batting cages and African Pit Vipers topped the list of things trending on Google in Richmond this year.

Driving the news: The tech company just released a roundup of 2022 local trends and "near me" searches by city.

  • Richmond was the only place in the country where users searched most for "batting cages near me."
  • African Pit Vipers were the top trending animal this year, presumably because a local was bitten by his pet viper in March.

For context, gas prices, public libraries and N95 masks topped the searches in some other Axios Local cities.

  • So Richmond, never stop being Richmond — the “hold my beer” city of Google search.

The top "near me" Google searches from Richmond:

  • ⚾ Batting cages.
  • 👗 Prom dresses.
  • 🤑 Gas prices.
  • 🏠 Homeless shelter.
  • ⛽️ Cheapest gas.
  • 🥘 Ethiopian food.
  • 👨‍💻 Remote jobs.
  • 🧘 Pilates.
  • 🥢 Poke bowl.
  • 🎸 Concerts.

🥣 Acai bowls were the top trending recipe in Richmond, and rap was the most-searched music genre. 🎤

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more