Virginia drivers are officially terrible

Virginia has some of the worst drivers in America, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard by LendingTree, an insurance comparison platform.

The Old Dominion ranked seventh-worst in the U.S. and the overall worst on the East Coast.

Utah has the country’s worst drivers, while Connecticut has the best.

Methodology: QuoteWizard analyzed more than 10 million insurance quotes to compile the ranking and looked at each state's rate of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

Why it matters: Virginia saw a 72% increase in traffic fatalities earlier this, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Meanwhile, the commonwealth continues to rank among the worst at keeping drivers safe on highways, per a new report from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

The group gave Virginia low marks for not requiring backseat seat belts for people 18 and older and for loose open container laws, among other lax safety measures.

💭 Karri's thought bubble: No one measured Richmonders' perennial offenses: failure to use their blinkers and aggressive red light running.