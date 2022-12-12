1 hour ago - News

Virginia drivers are officially terrible

Karri Peifer
Illustration of skull decoration hanging from a car’s rear view mirror.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Virginia has some of the worst drivers in America, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard by LendingTree, an insurance comparison platform.

  • The Old Dominion ranked seventh-worst in the U.S. and the overall worst on the East Coast.
  • Utah has the country’s worst drivers, while Connecticut has the best.

Methodology: QuoteWizard analyzed more than 10 million insurance quotes to compile the ranking and looked at each state's rate of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

Why it matters: Virginia saw a 72% increase in traffic fatalities earlier this, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Meanwhile, the commonwealth continues to rank among the worst at keeping drivers safe on highways, per a new report from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

💭 Karri's thought bubble: No one measured Richmonders' perennial offenses: failure to use their blinkers and aggressive red light running.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more