Virginia drivers are officially terrible
Virginia has some of the worst drivers in America, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard by LendingTree, an insurance comparison platform.
- The Old Dominion ranked seventh-worst in the U.S. and the overall worst on the East Coast.
- Utah has the country’s worst drivers, while Connecticut has the best.
Methodology: QuoteWizard analyzed more than 10 million insurance quotes to compile the ranking and looked at each state's rate of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.
Why it matters: Virginia saw a 72% increase in traffic fatalities earlier this, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Meanwhile, the commonwealth continues to rank among the worst at keeping drivers safe on highways, per a new report from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.
- The group gave Virginia low marks for not requiring backseat seat belts for people 18 and older and for loose open container laws, among other lax safety measures.
💭 Karri's thought bubble: No one measured Richmonders' perennial offenses: failure to use their blinkers and aggressive red light running.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.