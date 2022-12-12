1 hour ago - Things to Do

The best Richmond-made holiday gifts

Ned Oliver
You can totally represent Richmond while doing your holiday shopping. We have suggestions.

🍾 Drinks: If this isn’t the season’s hottest gift, we don’t want to live here anymore. Pair a bottle of Valentine’s Meat Juice Bloody Mary mix with a bottle of Cirrus Vodka.

  • Bonus points: Buff up on the history of meat juice, the weirdest historical cure-all to come out of the city, and regale your friends as you drink.
🖼️ Prints: You can go in two distinctly different directions here.

  • There’s the goofy route, via Doug Orleski aka RVA Coffee Stain, who can hook you up with drawings of everything from a Duke’s Mayonnaise jar to Main Street Station as a popsicle.
  • For the twee, outdoorsy type, check out Clara Cline’s studio, The Wild Wander, which hawks hand-pressed, field guide-style prints of local flora and fauna.
🧀 Subscriptions: Yes, these are on the spendy side of things, but perhaps you need to go all out?

🛍 Bonus: If you’re more of a browser, check out these brick-and-mortar shops with big selections of local items.

  • In Carytown, Beasties and Mongrel are always reliable.
  • MediaNoche in Stony Point Fashion Park has a whole corner dedicated to Richmond-made stuff.
  • And don’t forget your favorite museum’s gift shop.
