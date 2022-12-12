The best Richmond-made holiday gifts

You can totally represent Richmond while doing your holiday shopping. We have suggestions.

🍾 Drinks: If this isn’t the season’s hottest gift, we don’t want to live here anymore. Pair a bottle of Valentine’s Meat Juice Bloody Mary mix with a bottle of Cirrus Vodka.

Bonus points: Buff up on the history of meat juice, the weirdest historical cure-all to come out of the city, and regale your friends as you drink.

Meat Juice. The gift that keeps on giving. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

🖼️ Prints: You can go in two distinctly different directions here.

There’s the goofy route, via Doug Orleski aka RVA Coffee Stain, who can hook you up with drawings of everything from a Duke’s Mayonnaise jar to Main Street Station as a popsicle.

For the twee, outdoorsy type, check out Clara Cline’s studio, The Wild Wander, which hawks hand-pressed, field guide-style prints of local flora and fauna.

Karri has an RVA Coffee Stain original. And, yes, that's how you say her last name. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

🧀 Subscriptions: Yes, these are on the spendy side of things, but perhaps you need to go all out?

For $150, spoil a friend with a three-month subscription to Truckle Cheesemongers Cheese Club. (They also offer beautiful charcuterie boards with a gift wrap option.)

And for $190, you can have five weeks’ worth of locally grown bouquets delivered beginning this spring.

🛍 Bonus: If you’re more of a browser, check out these brick-and-mortar shops with big selections of local items.