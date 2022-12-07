Here's how to get special, presale "Hamilton" tickets in Richmond

Special, holiday presale tickets for "Hamilton," the biggest Broadway musical in the history of musicals probably, are now on sale.

What's happening: The show is heading back to Richmond April 11-23, 2023. Official public ticket sales don't start until February, but you can get early access by signing up for the Broadway in Richmond email list or using the code "HOLIDAY" at checkout.

Visit BroadwayInRichmond.com and click “get email updates.”

Be smart: "Hamilton" first came to Richmond in 2019, and all 25 performances sold out fast. More than 1,000 people lined up around the block, some camping overnight, for tickets.

More than 80,000 attendees saw the show on its first Richmond run, Cindy Creasy, spokesperson for Broadway in Richmond, tells Axios.

Presale tickets are on sale through Friday, Dec. 16, and only available through the Broadway in Richmond email. During the 2019 run, fraudulent tickets abounded, so organizers are warning theater-goers to be sure they're buying directly.