2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Church Hill restaurant Metzgar boots anti-abortion group

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a restaurant bill holder with the words "no thank you" on it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

For the second time this year, the abortion debate is colliding with the local restaurant scene.

What's happening: Metzger, a German restaurant in Church Hill known for its schnitzel, abruptly canceled a reception planned by the conservative Family Foundation of Virginia last week.

  • The cancellation came an hour-and-a-half before the event was supposed to begin, according to the group, which opposes abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.

What they're saying: The Family Foundation's president, Victoria Cobb, accused Metzger of religious discrimination in a fundraising appeal distributed by the group.

The other side: Metzger, meanwhile, said in a statement they made the decision out of respect for their largely women and LGBTQ+ staff.

  • "We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision," the restaurant said in a statement.

Worth noting: While discrimination on the basis of sex, race, religion or nationality is illegal, businesses in Virginia are allowed to refuse service based on political beliefs.

Flashback: In September, coffee shop owner Ajay Brewer said backlash to a social media post he made supporting abortion restrictions decimated his business, forcing him to close.

  • After attempting to sell the business, he's now trying to raise money online to reopen.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more