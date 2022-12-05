Church Hill restaurant Metzgar boots anti-abortion group
For the second time this year, the abortion debate is colliding with the local restaurant scene.
What's happening: Metzger, a German restaurant in Church Hill known for its schnitzel, abruptly canceled a reception planned by the conservative Family Foundation of Virginia last week.
- The cancellation came an hour-and-a-half before the event was supposed to begin, according to the group, which opposes abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.
What they're saying: The Family Foundation's president, Victoria Cobb, accused Metzger of religious discrimination in a fundraising appeal distributed by the group.
The other side: Metzger, meanwhile, said in a statement they made the decision out of respect for their largely women and LGBTQ+ staff.
- "We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision," the restaurant said in a statement.
Worth noting: While discrimination on the basis of sex, race, religion or nationality is illegal, businesses in Virginia are allowed to refuse service based on political beliefs.
Flashback: In September, coffee shop owner Ajay Brewer said backlash to a social media post he made supporting abortion restrictions decimated his business, forcing him to close.
- After attempting to sell the business, he's now trying to raise money online to reopen.
