Richmond's holiday-themed bars

Nearly every restaurant in Richmond is decked out with holiday cheer, but a handful went all-out to turn their dining rooms and bars into winter wonderlands — with drinks.

Miracle on Cary: Every December, The Jasper in Carytown becomes Miracle nightly, beginning at 5pm.

Pro-tip: To avoid the biggest crowds (and lines down the block), try early December, after Christmas or Sunday through Tuesday.

The Evergreen at Birdie's. Photo: Reader Alex P.

The Evergreen: Birdie's on Broad's version of amazing holiday cheer.

Themed drinks, like Santa's Slay, will be offered all month at the Arts District restaurant all day and night Tuesday through Saturday.

Lemaire: The restaurant at The Jefferson is dripping in glorious lights.

The restaurant is fully booked all month for reservations — for lunch, dinner, tea and brunch — but walk-ins at the bar are welcome. Open daily.

Nick's Roman Terrace: This West End Italian spot is decked out year round, but you can find Santa there every day from noon-2pm through Christmas. Open daily.

It's the only place on the list that's 100% kid-friendly all of the time.

Helen's: The Fan District mainstay brings its A-game for holiday decorating and is the perennial low-key, cool kids option.

Open Tuesday-Saturday for dinner and weekend brunch. Bar daily from 9pm-2am.

Other festive options: The Tobacco Company, Laura Lee's, Quirk Hotel, Can Can Brasserie, Bamboo Cafe and New York Deli.