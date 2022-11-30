Employment in Richmond back to pre-pandemic levels

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Note: October 2022 data is preliminary; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Richmond-area job market is back to pre-pandemic levels of employment as of last month.

Why it matters: During the depths of the pandemic, more than 70,000 jobs vanished from the region — a huge economic hit from which we're only just recovering.

What's happening: The latest U.S. Department of Labor figures show 687,000 people were employed in Richmond and the surrounding counties as of last month.

That's a thousand more jobs than what was recorded in February 2020, the month before widespread shutdowns began.

By the numbers: The recovery has not been equal across industries. The leisure and hospitality industry has seen the biggest gains, followed by business services, a sector that includes the IT, procurement and shipping industries.

Meanwhile, the number of government, construction and finance and insurance industry jobs are still below pre-pandemic levels.

Of note: The Greater Richmond Partnership, which highlighted the latest jobs numbers in an analysis released this week, noted the news isn't all good.

"Greater Richmond lags just behind the U.S. average for jobs recovery, but progress is still happening," the economic development organization's president, Jennifer Wakefield, said in a statement.

What they're saying: Wakefield said the region's low unemployment rate, 3.4%, can make hiring tough, potentially hampering continued growth.