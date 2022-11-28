5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond

The BLT is $9.25 and comes with one side. Photo: Courtesy of Garnett's Cafe

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less.

What's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis.

Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99. Address: 3443 W. Cary St.

A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios

What's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili cheese fries and shakes. The Fan District location also serves wings.

Hot dogs for $2.69, grilled cheese for $6.99, burgers starting at $8.99, and two hot dogs and two sides for $9.99. Address: 1316 E. Cary St. (Downtown), 1309 W. Main St. (Fan District).

What's on the menu: Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, salads and nachos.

Burritos and quesadillas starting at $8.50, salads starting at $8 and tacos for $4 (or three for $15). Address: 204 E. Grace St.

What's on the menu: Garnett's has a variety of sandwiches, salads and appetizers with more than a dozen options under $10.

Hot sandwich with gravy starting at $10.50, grilled sandwiches starting at $8, cold sandwiches starting at $8.50 and salads starting at $8.50. Address: 2001 Park Ave.

Photo: Courtesy of Garnett's Cafe

What's on the menu: Spice of India serves authentic Indian and Pakistani cuisine, plus an all-you-can eat lunch buffet. The buffet is $1 over budget, but with all you-can-eat, it might be worth it, or grab a roll, what they call wraps.