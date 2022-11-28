5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less.
Philly Steak & Gyros
What's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis.
- Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.
- Address: 3443 W. Cary St.
- Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday.
City Dogs
What's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili cheese fries and shakes. The Fan District location also serves wings.
- Cost: Hot dogs for $2.69, grilled cheese for $6.99, burgers starting at $8.99, and two hot dogs and two sides for $9.99.
- Address: 1316 E. Cary St. (Downtown), 1309 W. Main St. (Fan District).
- Hours: 11am-midnight daily.
¡Ay Caramba!
What's on the menu: Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, salads and nachos.
- Cost: Burritos and quesadillas starting at $8.50, salads starting at $8 and tacos for $4 (or three for $15).
- Address: 204 E. Grace St.
- Hours: 11:30am-8pm Monday-Thursday, 11:30am-9pm Friday-Saturday.
Garnett's Cafe
What's on the menu: Garnett's has a variety of sandwiches, salads and appetizers with more than a dozen options under $10.
- Cost: Hot sandwich with gravy starting at $10.50, grilled sandwiches starting at $8, cold sandwiches starting at $8.50 and salads starting at $8.50.
- Address: 2001 Park Ave.
- Hours: 11am-9pm daily.
Spice of India
What's on the menu: Spice of India serves authentic Indian and Pakistani cuisine, plus an all-you-can eat lunch buffet. The buffet is $1 over budget, but with all you-can-eat, it might be worth it, or grab a roll, what they call wraps.
- Cost: Lunch buffet for $10.99, chicken kabab roll for $8, gyro and falafel rolls for $8 and soups starting at $3.99.
- Address: 106 N. Seventh St.
- Hours: 11:30am-9pm daily.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.