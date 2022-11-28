4 hours ago - Things to Do
Lewis Ginter is again in the running for best holiday lights
Lewis Ginter's Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is once again in the running for USA Today's 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights reader choice contest.
What's happening: This is the fifth year Lewis Ginter has been nominated by USA Today writers for the online contest — and it's never made it past No. 2.
- Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, has won every year.
Why it matters: If this town does anything well and certainly better than Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, it's holiday lights.
- Online voting is open through next Monday at noon, and you can vote once a day per device.
So let's show the alleged "Mushroom Capital of the World" who's really No. 1.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.