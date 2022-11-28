4 hours ago - Things to Do

Lewis Ginter is again in the running for best holiday lights

Karri Peifer

Lewis Ginter during GardenFest. Photo: Tom Hennessy/Lewis Ginter

Lewis Ginter's Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is once again in the running for USA Today's 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights reader choice contest.

What's happening: This is the fifth year Lewis Ginter has been nominated by USA Today writers for the online contest — and it's never made it past No. 2.

Why it matters: If this town does anything well and certainly better than Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, it's holiday lights.

  • Online voting is open through next Monday at noon, and you can vote once a day per device.

So let's show the alleged "Mushroom Capital of the World" who's really No. 1.

🌱

🌱

