2 hours ago - Sports

6 places in Richmond to watch the World Cup

Karri Peifer
Illustration of a soccer ball on an abstract field.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Attention soccer fans, the World Cup kicked off Sunday. This tournament has America all aflutter because the U.S. Men's National Team returns to the competition after failing to qualify in 2018.

Plenty of Richmond bars and breweries have you covered for the three USA matches, which start today.

All at 2pm:

  • Nov. 21 vs. Wales.
  • Nov. 25 vs. England.
  • Nov. 29 vs. Iran.

Here are six places to watch:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more