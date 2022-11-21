6 places in Richmond to watch the World Cup

Attention soccer fans, the World Cup kicked off Sunday. This tournament has America all aflutter because the U.S. Men's National Team returns to the competition after failing to qualify in 2018.

Plenty of Richmond bars and breweries have you covered for the three USA matches, which start today.

All at 2pm:

Nov. 21 vs. Wales.

Nov. 25 vs. England.

Nov. 29 vs. Iran.

Here are six places to watch: