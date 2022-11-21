2 hours ago - Sports
6 places in Richmond to watch the World Cup
Attention soccer fans, the World Cup kicked off Sunday. This tournament has America all aflutter because the U.S. Men's National Team returns to the competition after failing to qualify in 2018.
Plenty of Richmond bars and breweries have you covered for the three USA matches, which start today.
All at 2pm:
- Nov. 21 vs. Wales.
- Nov. 25 vs. England.
- Nov. 29 vs. Iran.
Here are six places to watch:
- Gus' Bar and Grill: one of two perennial soccer fan favorites in town.
- Penny Lane Pub: Penny Lane is the other, and both should be your go-to for the super early, non-USA games.
- Ardent Craft Ales: a barrel room takeover in the brewery's new private event space on a 100-foot screen.
- The Broadberry: four screens and drink specials.
- Home Team Grill in the Fan: No reservations, so we suggest arriving two hours prior.
- O'Toole's Restaurant & Pub: both locations.
