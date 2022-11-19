Volunteer guide: 5 ways to give back in Richmond

The season of giving is almost upon us, so we rounded up five local organizations that need your help.

But don't stop here. There are dozens of other worthy causes in and around Richmond.

1. Help out at a local animal shelter

Richmond Animal League is the area's oldest no-kill shelter for cats and dogs.

Why it matters: RAL facilitated adoptions for nearly 97% of the cats and dogs it sheltered in 2021.

What to expect: Volunteers are needed for feeding, cleaning, walking, socializing and fostering.

Details: Learn more about current volunteering opportunities here.

Other needs: Donate here.

Photo: Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

2. Support those experiencing homelessness

Project:HOMES works to improve the safety, accessibility and energy efficiency of existing houses and build high-quality affordable housing throughout Central Virginia.

Why it matters: In 2021, project:HOMES impacted over 6,000 Virginians with improvements for 4,771 households and the sale of 23 affordable homes.

What to expect: Individuals and groups of varying skill levels can volunteer to provide minor home repairs and accessibility ​modifications.

Details: Learn more about becoming a volunteer here.

Other needs: Donate here.

3. Feed the hungry

Feed More is a hunger relief nonprofit serving Central Virginia.

Why it matters: With the help of over 200 volunteers per day, Feed More is able to deliver 32 million pounds of food throughout the region.

What to expect: Volunteer opportunities include sorting perishable and nonperishable donations, preparing and packaging food, delivering meals and answering phone calls.

Details: Individuals and groups can volunteer. More information is available here.

Other needs: Donate here.

Photo: Courtesy of Feed More

4. Assist public schools

Communities In Schools of Richmond partners with Richmond and Henrico County public schools to help students succeed in and out of the classroom.

Why it matters: The work CIS does has been shown to improve attendance, behavior and academic performance.

Details: Volunteer requirements and information is available here.

Other needs: Donate here.

Photo: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

5. Give back to veterans

Hope For The Warriors provides care to post-9/11, combat wounded service members and their families as well as families of soldiers who died in combat.

Why it matters: HFTW's assistance includes family care, financial help, morale trips and professional development.

What to expect: HFTW needs help making scripted calls to donors and thanking them for their donations.

Details: This is a virtual opportunity, and you can sign up here.

Other needs: Ways to donate are listed here.

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

To find more volunteering opportunities, check out Giving Tuesday and VolunteerMatch.