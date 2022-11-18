What's next for Style Weekly

Style Weekly — Richmond's beloved alt-weekly arts and culture publication — has finally turned 40, a dreaded milestone in this town as it makes one too old for the publication's signature annual list, Top 40 under 40.

The intrigue: The anniversary was celebrated with a special print edition featuring many of Richmond readers' faves, including "You're Very Richmond If..."

15,000 copies were printed in all, and can be found at long-vacant newsstands all over town.

What they're saying: "It's been amazing," editor Brent Baldwin tells Axios of the anniversary. "In a way, it's a publication that has grown and changed with the city itself, which is the general theme of this issue."

Baldwin and photographer Scott Elmquist, the only two dedicated staffers (though there are about a dozen freelancers), have been putting out Style online only for the past year.

But Style, as Richmonders well know, barely made it to 40. It was shut down last year by the media's favorite villain, Alden Global, only to be saved this time last year by VPM, the local NPR affiliate.

And this is only the beginning.

"This is step 0.5 of all we want to do," Steve Humble, VPM's chief content officer, tells Axios.

In the coming year, Style will roll out a new website and emails, is adding at least one staffer, and, yes, special print editions will continue, Humble said.

And Baldwin has big plans of his own for coverage, but … well, he wouldn't tell us details either.