Richmond restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
👋 Karri here, reviving due to reader requests a dining list I feel like I started doing when Berkeley was hosting the first Thanksgiving (OK, maybe it was a little later).
Anyway, Axios Richmond readers asked, and here I am with your list of Richmond restaurants that will be open and serving a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day — smart brevity-style.
The buffets and family styles
All you can eat for one price. Menus vary (click "adults" for menus and children's pricing). Locations and reservation info are linked in the names.
- The Boathouse: All four locations. Adults, $48.
- Hanover Tavern: Adults, $50.
- The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel: Family style at the table. Adults, $59.
- Max's on Broad: Adults, $35.95.
- Tanglewood Ordinary: Family style at the table. Adults, $56.99.
Keep reading to see the a la carte and prix fixe options.
The a la carte
Full menus available, plus a special, heaping plate of a turkey dinner with all the fixing's.
- Bar Solita: A turkey dinner, $29.
- Bookbinder's: A three-course prix fixe, including a turkey dinner, $75.
- Cooper's Hawk Winery: A three-course prix fixe, including a turkey dinner, $33.99.
- Fleming's: A three-course prix fixe, including a turkey dinner, $53.
- Halfway House: A turkey dinner , $38.
- Henley on Grace: A three-course prix fixe, including a turkey dinner, $52.50.
- Lemaire: Booked solid, but here's your first alert that Christmas Day two tops only (Two, not four or six) are available.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House: A three-course prix fixe turkey dinner, $44.
- Sam Miller's: A three-course prix fixe turkey dinner (menu and price not available).
- Tarrant's Cafe: Both locations — a turkey dinner, $29.95.
- The Tobacco Company: A turkey dinner, $42.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.