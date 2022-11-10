Some in Virginia GOP are ready to blame Trump for losses

At least one Republican state lawmaker is blaming the GOP’s lackluster midterms performance squarely on Donald Trump.

Why it matters: It’s the first time a sitting Republican lawmaker in Virginia has made a public call for their party to break up with the former president, per the Virginia Mercury.

What they’re saying: “Trump running for President is the absolute worst thing that can happen to Virginia state politics,” wrote Del. Tim Anderson, a first-term Republican from Virginia Beach, in a Wednesday morning Facebook post.

“Republicans must divorce from Trump — for the sake of Virginia and for the sake of the nation. I am going to take the first step and say these things publicly that I know many of my colleagues think,” he added.

The intrigue: Anderson has been accused of being a Trumpy figure himself, making him an unexpected source of criticism.

He is an outspoken gun shop owner and lawyer with a history of taking on politically charged cases.

Yes, but: It doesn’t look like anyone else in state GOP officialdom is rushing to join him.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin dodged when asked in an interview Wednesday morning if he thought Trump should abandon his 2024 ambitions given Tuesday night’s results.

“The former president is going to do what the former president is going to do,” Youngkin said.

He credited Democrats for running “really strong races” in Virginia and said he called Democratic Reps. Spanberger and Wexton to congratulate them on their victories.

Meanwhile, Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, when asked if Trump was dead weight, said, “I like Donald Trump; I would vote for him again.”