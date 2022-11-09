2 hours ago - News

Richmond's Main Street Station will get its own postage stamp

Karri Peifer

Main Street Station is a stamp! Image: USPS

Main Street Station is getting the postage stamp treatment.

What's happening: The 120-year-old downtown Richmond hub is part of the USPS' Railroad Stations collection, one of more than a dozen new stamps announced by the postal service.

Main Street Station was one of five stations selected for the collection, all "architectural gems that continue to play important roles in their communities," according to USPS.

  • They all also happen to be stations listed in the National Register of Historic Places, Derry Noyes, USPS art director, said in a statement.

Of note: The stamps likely won't go on sale until next year and the price will be, well, whatever a stamp costs these days.

Be smart: USPS gets more than 30,000 suggestions for stamps each year.

