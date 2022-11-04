Ending daylight saving time for good in Virginia

A few state delegates have been waging a lonely war against daylight saving time for years.

What’s happening: There are hints they might have a powerful new ally in their effort: Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who during a recent campaign visit to Arizona praised the state’s rejection of time changes.

Why it matters: Daylight saving time ends Sunday.

We all get an extra hour of sleep (fall back!), but studies show the time change is hard on our bodies, with research linking time changes to seasonal depression, obesity, car wrecks and other maladies.

What they’re saying: Youngkin said one of his favorite things about Arizona was that “I don’t have to reset my watch,” a nod to the state’s status as the only in the continental U.S. not to observe daylight saving time.

However, it’s unclear how serious Youngkin was. His press secretary, Macaulay Porter, declined to comment this week when asked if Youngkin had any plans to take up the issue.

Yes, but: Daylight saving time has become a serious political issue.