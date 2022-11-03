Pharrell is bringing Something in the Water back to Virginia

Pharrell st Something in the Water in Virginia Beach in 2019. Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Something must be missing in the Potomac because Pharrell Williams is moving his Something in the Water music festival back home to Virginia Beach next year after one year in D.C.

Flashback: Williams cited his hometown's "toxic energy" in his decision to move this year's festival to D.C.

The three-day, multistage music festival by the Virginia Beach native will take place April 28-30 back on the Oceanfront where it all began, Williams announced Wednesday.

The lineup hasn't been announced yet — nor has Virginia Beach City Council officially signed off on the city's proposed $500,000 in support, per the Virginian-Pilot — but tickets go on sale Saturday at 10am.

Virginia residents can nab no-fee tickets in person until 5pm Saturday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater box office in Virginia Beach.

Three-day passes start at $195, and the 2019 festival included performances by Jay-Z, Missy Elliott and Snoop Dogg.

Of note: Around 35,000 people attended the inaugural festival in Virginia Beach, and it had an economic impact of $24 million for the region, per the Pilot.