Who lives here: The Locks Tower

The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios

👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?

When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street.

The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.

Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River.

Monthly rents are $1,609 to $4,229, per apartments.com.

The tenant: Rishard Davis, a 25-year-old software engineer who works remotely, moved here with his girlfriend in 2020. They now have a 5-month-old son.

Rishard Davis. Photo: courtesy of Rishard Davis

Where they moved from: Washington, D.C.

Why they chose it: Davis’ girlfriend goes to medical school at VCU several blocks away. It’s around $1600/month for their one-bedroom apartment.

The perks: Davis tells me he regularly takes advantage of the gym, complimentary coffee and zen garden.

How he describes his new neighbors: They seem like young, working professionals like himself. Plus, he’s appreciated having other people of color on his floor.

“I’ve been able to connect with them,” he says.

The bottom line: “I couldn’t imagine myself living anywhere else,” Davis tells me.