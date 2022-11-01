Going all out on Hanover. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

After hearing rumors for years about residents of Hanover Avenue who spend $1,000 or more on Halloween candy, we were curious: Exactly how much candy do residents actually give away each year?

What's happening: We surveyed 15 residents on Monday afternoon as they set up their decorations.

Why it matters: Hanover Avenue is a trick-or-treating destination for thousands of children around the city.

🍬 What we found: The people we talked to spent an average of about $300 on candy for the night.

They reported buying an average of about 2,500 pieces of candy to prepare for the night.

The big picture: With a little over half of houses participating on the 10 blocks between Lombardy and Robinson streets, that works out to more than 350,000 total pieces of candy at a cost of about $40,000

Yes, but: The figures are most likely an undercount because lots of residents told us their friends come to help hand out candy and bring extra bags.

Zoom in: The most someone told us they spent was $800 (on Baby Ruths to match a "Goonies" theme), and the least was $40 (Dum Dums are cheap, they said).