Richmond restaurant news: a replacement for Kitchen 64 and Lady N'awlins
Brewer's Café in Manchester is closing.
Driving the news: The owner, Ajay Brewer, blamed "intolerance and hate" directed at him after posting an anti-abortion rights message on Facebook in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to WRIC.
- Brewer told Fox News this week he was hospitalized from the stress over the backlash.
- Since the Fox News appearance, nearly 100 people have donated to a GoFundMe Brewer launched in August with a $25,000 goal to help keep the restaurant open.
🍳 The Kitchen 64 space has a new tenant: The owners of Brick House Diner in Midlothian will open their fourth location early next year at 3336 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.
- The restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch and will serve breakfast all day, plus a lunch menu of sandwiches, burgers and salads.
🦐 A pair of New York Deli employees are opening a "Louisianan cuisine" restaurant in the former Lady N'awlins spot in early 2023, Richmond BizSense reports.
- "We're thinking of 17th-century Spain, French and Caribbean-inspired dishes. Everyone's doing creole Cajun. We want to go outside that," co-owner Jacque Branch told BizSense.
🌮 Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina — a Latin-Indian fusion restaurant — is now in the former The Bombay Co. space at Rocketts Landing, per BizSense.
- The restaurant is open for dinner Monday through Saturday and Sunday for brunch.
🍦Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. is now open Wednesday through Sunday at 2416 Jefferson Ave. in Union Hill, per Richmond Magazine.
🚨 ICYMI: Richmond Restaurant Week is happening all week through Sunday.
