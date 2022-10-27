Richmond restaurant news: a replacement for Kitchen 64 and Lady N'awlins

Brewer's Café in Manchester is closing.

Driving the news: The owner, Ajay Brewer, blamed "intolerance and hate" directed at him after posting an anti-abortion rights message on Facebook in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to WRIC.

Brewer told Fox News this week he was hospitalized from the stress over the backlash.

Since the Fox News appearance, nearly 100 people have donated to a GoFundMe Brewer launched in August with a $25,000 goal to help keep the restaurant open.

🍳 The Kitchen 64 space has a new tenant: The owners of Brick House Diner in Midlothian will open their fourth location early next year at 3336 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch and will serve breakfast all day, plus a lunch menu of sandwiches, burgers and salads.

🦐 A pair of New York Deli employees are opening a "Louisianan cuisine" restaurant in the former Lady N'awlins spot in early 2023, Richmond BizSense reports.

"We're thinking of 17th-century Spain, French and Caribbean-inspired dishes. Everyone's doing creole Cajun. We want to go outside that," co-owner Jacque Branch told BizSense.

🌮 Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina — a Latin-Indian fusion restaurant — is now in the former The Bombay Co. space at Rocketts Landing, per BizSense.

The restaurant is open for dinner Monday through Saturday and Sunday for brunch.

🍦Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. is now open Wednesday through Sunday at 2416 Jefferson Ave. in Union Hill, per Richmond Magazine.

🚨 ICYMI: Richmond Restaurant Week is happening all week through Sunday.