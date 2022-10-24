No, Virginia, there’s no new COVID vaccine mandate

An advisory panel voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC's schedule of childhood immunizations, but that doesn't mean the shot will be required in Virginia or anywhere else.

Why it matters: Misinformation surrounding the decision spread widely last week, including in a tweet by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who vowed to fight the non-existent mandate.

Be smart: The decision only means that the shots will be added to guidance about what immunizations are recommended at what age.

The only way for the vaccine to become mandatory in Virginia would be by a vote of the General Assembly or a decision by the state Board of Health, which would require a 60-day public comment period.