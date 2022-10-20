Virginia’s favorite Halloween candy is … Hot Tamales?

Virginia, we need to talk.

Driving the news: Hot Tamales are the best-selling Halloween candy in Virginia, according to Candystore.com, which crunched 15 years of its bulk Halloween candy sales to retailers to find the top sellers in each state.

Yep, the cinnamon-flavored chewable — self-described as fierce and intense — is the candy Virginians buy the most of in the months leading up to Halloween. To give to children.

Because children love cinnamon and spicy foods? Have we never met children? Are we mad at them?

Snickers came in second place in the Candystore study, which is good, followed by Tootsie Pops, objectively bad.

Reality check: Reese's Cups, clearly the right choice, are the best seller nationally and in at least five states where they don't hate children, followed by Skittles and M&Ms, also acceptable and delicious candies.

Yes, but: Candy Corn was found to be the state's most popular Halloween candy in a separate ranking by Instacart.